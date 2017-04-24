Muslims, People of Various Faiths Ral...

Muslims, People of Various Faiths Rally For Unity in Dover

A rally organized by a Muslim-American group at the statehouse in Dover on Wednesday saw hundreds of people gather to recognize Muslims and promote peace and unity among people of all faiths. The event was organized by the United Muslim-Americans of Delaware and took place outside Legislative Hall.

