Muslim women's group defend speech on men 'hitting' wives
There are 4 comments on the Metro UK News story from 16 hrs ago, titled Muslim women's group defend speech on men 'hitting' wives. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
Primary school teacher Reem Allouche said men were authorised to discipline their wives by following a three step process: 'Advise them first, leave them alone in bed, then hit them.' But she claimed this did not mean they were allowed to cause their wives pain, as they were only allowed to hit their wives with a stick the size of a lolly stick or with a folded handkerchief.
United States
#1 16 hrs ago
It's meant to a symbolic gesture.
A wife needs to understand she complements a man and a family, she cannot go her way ALL THE WAY !
A man has needs that a wife is obliged to gratify.
Just like a wife has needs a husband is obliged to fulfill.
Regina, Canada
#2 9 hrs ago
Hilarious. Just hilarious.
Muslim men all over the world beat their wives black and blue at the slightest provocation.
Just as Mohammed taught.
And if they get uppity and leave the little pig they might just get stoned to death.
#4 1 hr ago
SalaamZ ! BHB. You are so full of JakalCrapp ! trying to paint every muslim walking the planet as some sort of deviant sociopathic mental midgets ! You have hubris ! LOL! Based upon conjecture , supposition , and your own hatefulness towards anyone that isnt you! Perhaps its time you repent of your own personal evils lest the universe finds you in contempt of The Almightys strict edicts , and strikes you dumb-ER! LOL! CheerZ
Regina, Canada
#5 34 min ago
Tsk tsk. Take your head out of the sand ignorant one. Read, study. Investigate. Go where the truth takes you. Take off those blinders.
There is simply too much evidence to dismiss the behaviour of Muslim men against their wives. The internet is armpit deep in it. From respected journalists, police forces, a few brave imams, sociologists and psychiatrists and just ordinary people appalled by the violence.
It is just another common trait of Muslim communities worldwide. I think you know it too, but I understand your unwillingness to acknowledge the shame and disgrace with admitting there is something terribly wrong in Muslim communities.
Learn and study dear. Learn and study.
