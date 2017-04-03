Mufti 318x200
The delegation was led by Ali Riza Yilmaz, the Secretary General of Hak-is Hizmet-is, the largest trade union in Turkey. A group of visiting Turkish business men has held talks with the Mufti of Uganda Shk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Alaturq
|513,481
|End of White Racism coming soon
|18 min
|Muslim can die
|77
|Trump set to ignite WW3
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|4
|Jay: Is America trying to Trigger WW3 ? (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|kennedy_christian
|54
|The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX
|1 hr
|chazmo
|16
|gog and magog (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|Simran
|5
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|256,321
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC