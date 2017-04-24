Morocco's Christian converts emerge from the shadows
PIC: Rachid and Mustapha , Christian converts who did not wish to give their full name, lead prayers at a house in Ait Melloul near Agadir. Moroccans who secretly converted to Christianity are demanding the right to practise their faith openly in a country where Islam is the state religion and "apostasy" is condemned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM
|43 min
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|6
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|45 min
|Advents
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|53 min
|Raz
|514,489
|Best Islamic tourist attractions around the world
|2 hr
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|6
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|2 hr
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|32
|Oh Conductor
|3 hr
|Choo choo
|1
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|3 hr
|joe
|204
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC