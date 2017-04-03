Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling Islam threat

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Islamic ruling for this is beheading': Chilling threat to imam who wants Muslim schools shut down - as he reveals he would never have come to Australia if he knew a 'mosque on every corner' was being built He is the Muslim preacher who has called for Islamic schools to be shut down and says he didn't come to Australia to live in a nation where 'burqas were running around'. But Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi - the outspoken Shia imam from Adelaide - has revealed the chilling threat which this week drove him into hiding.

