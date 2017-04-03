Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following ...

Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling Islam threat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Islamic ruling for this is beheading': Chilling threat to imam who wants Muslim schools shut down - as he reveals he would never have come to Australia if he knew a 'mosque on every corner' was being built He is the Muslim preacher who has called for Islamic schools to be shut down and says he didn't come to Australia to live in a nation where 'burqas were running around'. But Sheikh Mohammad Tawhidi - the outspoken Shia imam from Adelaide - has revealed the chilling threat which this week drove him into hiding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-... 1 min chazmo 12
End of White Racism coming soon 2 min chazmo 72
The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX 14 min chazmo 7
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 39 min chazmo 513,445
News The destruction of Mecca 1 hr Poor Rabby 35
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 2 hr drd 2,250
Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim. 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 92
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC