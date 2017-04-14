McAuliffe should grant Teleguz clemency

20 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

It's an axiom every law student learns in the first year of legal education: "All presumptive evidence of felony should be admitted cautiously; for the law holds that it is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer." Although the idea was made famous in the legal community by William Blackstone in Chapter 27 of his tome Commentaries on the Laws of England, prioritizing the protection of the innocent against wrongful conviction is a moral imperative anchored in sacred texts far older than the 1760s.

