Marine LePen Slams French Establishment on Islamic Street Prayers
French presidential candidate, Marine LePen, has weighed-in on the controversial Islamic street prayers taking place in the Paris suburb of Clichy, criticizing her main rivals and their previous administrations' ''laxity'' for not tackling ''communitarianism'' and the conditions under which such gatherings are taking place. Whilst stating her respect for all religions and faiths, LePen made it clear that under her leadership the French Republic's rules on secularism would be rigorously enforced, as she called the daily gatherings just outside of Paris more political and ideological than religious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Alaturq
|513,489
|Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|14
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|3 hr
|Pain in the arse
|17
|Islam on pace to become world's largest religio...
|7 hr
|Dawn
|12
|Public slave auctions
|10 hr
|Khan
|7
|More Coptic Christian Civilians Massacred
|12 hr
|BB Board
|17
|Wow very sad - the destruction of Persia
|13 hr
|Chuck
|10
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC