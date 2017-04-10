Man, 27, snatched by immigration officers from March restaurant says...
There are 2 comments on the Cambs Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man, 27, snatched by immigration officers from March restaurant says...
Al Amin has been held at the Harmondsworth detention centre since last July while he continues to fight a deportation ruling. Snatched by immigration officers from a March Indian restaurant where he had been working, a 27 year-old Bangladeshi says he fears his rejection of Islam could endanger his life if he is sent back home.
#1 16 hrs ago
Gee. Sucks to be him, huh?
Hasta luego, wog.
#2 1 hr ago
An apostate ?
Send him back forthwith !
