Man, 27, snatched by immigration offi...

Man, 27, snatched by immigration officers from March restaurant says...

There are 2 comments on the Cambs Times story from 18 hrs ago, titled Man, 27, snatched by immigration officers from March restaurant says.... In it, Cambs Times reports that:

Al Amin has been held at the Harmondsworth detention centre since last July while he continues to fight a deportation ruling. Snatched by immigration officers from a March Indian restaurant where he had been working, a 27 year-old Bangladeshi says he fears his rejection of Islam could endanger his life if he is sent back home.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cambs Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Banned Aid

Lansing, MI

#1 16 hrs ago
Gee. Sucks to be him, huh?

Hasta luego, wog.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#2 1 hr ago
An apostate ?

Send him back forthwith !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are The Forum Monitors playing hide and seek wi... 33 min Simran Hossein 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 42 min Alaturq 513,528
News Why Consider Islam? 50 min Simran Hossein 6
Sex Meniac America 1 hr Simran 13
End of White Racism coming soon 2 hr J_a_n 89
News Origins of Islam and alternative ideas 4 hr Chief Expose ZioA... 27
Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma... 4 hr WeeWilly 5
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,239,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC