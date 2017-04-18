Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose like Jakarta's Ahok - Islamist party

Ahok looks on during the Peace Declaration ceremony for Wednesday election in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 17, 2017. Source: Reuters/Beawiharta The defeat of Jakarta's Christian and ethnic Chinese governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama this week showed politicians would not be elected if they insulted Islam, says a leader of a Malaysian opposition Islamist party.

