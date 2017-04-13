Malala becomes honorary Canadian citizen

Malala becomes honorary Canadian citizen

There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 23 hrs ago, titled Malala becomes honorary Canadian citizen. In it, Reuters reports that:

Malala Yousafzai becomes an honorary Canadian as she condemns violence, saying ''I am a Muslim, and I believe that if you pick up a gun in the name of Islam, and kill an innocent person, you are not Muslim anymore''. Rough Cut .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
just Jay _ for my friends

Austin, TX

#1 8 hrs ago
This is obviously an act of appeasement towards islamophobes.

pfui !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim women's group defend speech on men 'hitt... 1 hr Burqas hide bruises 2
News Why Consider Islam? 1 hr A PEDOPHILE ILLIT... 9
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr A PEDOPHILE ILLIT... 2,264
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr is PAGAN moon Allah 256,332
Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma... 1 hr is PAGAN moon Allah 11
MOAB dropped on yall 1 hr J_a_n 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr is PAGAN moon Allah 513,633
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC