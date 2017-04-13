Malala becomes honorary Canadian citizen
There are 1 comment on the Reuters story from 23 hrs ago, titled Malala becomes honorary Canadian citizen. In it, Reuters reports that:
Malala Yousafzai becomes an honorary Canadian as she condemns violence, saying ''I am a Muslim, and I believe that if you pick up a gun in the name of Islam, and kill an innocent person, you are not Muslim anymore''. Rough Cut .
#1 8 hrs ago
This is obviously an act of appeasement towards islamophobes.
pfui !
