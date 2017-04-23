Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead in Hudson 0:0

Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge fo...

It was none other than Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan who tried to dissuade Sheila Abdus-Salaam from continuing her law studies at Columbia University. He publicly upbraided her and another female student during a service at a Harlem mosque, mocking the African-American "sisters" for attending "white" universities that he called bastions of the "devil."

