Loved ones mourn 'wonderful' judge found dead in Hudson 0:0

It was none other than Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan who tried to dissuade Sheila Abdus-Salaam from continuing her law studies at Columbia University. He publicly upbraided her and another female student during a service at a Harlem mosque, mocking the African-American "sisters" for attending "white" universities that he called bastions of the "devil."
