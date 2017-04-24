Le Pen says she'd ban shechitah
There are 2 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Le Pen says she'd ban shechitah. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:
Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate in the French presidential elections, said she would ban halal slaughter of animals if she is elected, along with any other method of ritual slaughter without stunning. Le Pen, who finished second with 21.5 percent of the vote in the first round of the elections Sunday, made the statement Tuesday on halal slaughter during a campaign visit at a meat market near Paris.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
She can bark as loud as she wants ...... she stands no chance !
And if, in the most unlikely scenario ever, she does win ...... France will plummet into chaos, rioting and total anarchy!
|
#2 18 hrs ago
That's what I say when I trap 14 year old girls in the back of my candy van.
People are right, I am a worthless welfare rat pedo, I married a 14 year old girl (Patty) when I was 30 and launched a gofundme page in the internet so I could buy a $1500 car a few months ago.
I could work but I want you all to pay me to stay at home and play on the computer all day. I am a worthless pedo unlike my successful hard working brothers.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B...
|12 min
|Goat love
|1
|Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
|26 min
|Silly
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|514,049
|Islam will prevail in America
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|45
|Not in my name !
|2 hr
|J_a_n
|32
|Islam is the last hope of humanity
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|40
|Playboy model converts to Islam
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|181
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC