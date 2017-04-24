There are on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Le Pen says she'd ban shechitah. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate in the French presidential elections, said she would ban halal slaughter of animals if she is elected, along with any other method of ritual slaughter without stunning. Le Pen, who finished second with 21.5 percent of the vote in the first round of the elections Sunday, made the statement Tuesday on halal slaughter during a campaign visit at a meat market near Paris.

