Le Pen says she'd ban shechitah

There are 2 comments on the Arutz Sheva Israel News story from 20 hrs ago, titled Le Pen says she'd ban shechitah. In it, Arutz Sheva Israel News reports that:

Marine Le Pen, the far-right candidate in the French presidential elections, said she would ban halal slaughter of animals if she is elected, along with any other method of ritual slaughter without stunning. Le Pen, who finished second with 21.5 percent of the vote in the first round of the elections Sunday, made the statement Tuesday on halal slaughter during a campaign visit at a meat market near Paris.

J Trudeau _ A Hussen Team

Sacramento, CA

#1 19 hrs ago
She can bark as loud as she wants ...... she stands no chance !

And if, in the most unlikely scenario ever, she does win ...... France will plummet into chaos, rioting and total anarchy!
Tom Fontaine

San Jose, CA

#2 18 hrs ago
J Trudeau _ A Hussen Team wrote:
She can bark as loud as she wants ...... she stands no chance !
Chicago, IL

