King Salman Centre For International Peace To Rectify Perception Of International Community On Islam

KLUANG, April 15 The King Salman Centre for International Peace , to be set up in the country, will help efforts by Muslim countries to rectify perception of the world community towards Islam, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said today. He said efforts to correct perception on Islam is important with various threats facing the world, including Daesh, as they not only required military force, but also counter-narrative strategy.

