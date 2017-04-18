There are on the Indian Muslim Statements story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Muslim Personal Law awareness campaign. In it, Indian Muslim Statements reports that:

New Delhi, 21 April 2017: In wake of the recent aggressive media debates and political interventions on matters of Islamic Shariah, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has launched a countrywide awareness campaign for Muslim Personal Law. During the fortnight long campaign, Jamaat will reach out to both Muslim masses and fellow countrymen in order to remove their ignorance and misconceptions about Muslim Personal Law and teachings of Islam onfamily issues like marriage and divorce etc.

