Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Muslim Personal Law awareness campaign

There are 6 comments on the Indian Muslim Statements story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Muslim Personal Law awareness campaign.

New Delhi, 21 April 2017: In wake of the recent aggressive media debates and political interventions on matters of Islamic Shariah, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has launched a countrywide awareness campaign for Muslim Personal Law. During the fortnight long campaign, Jamaat will reach out to both Muslim masses and fellow countrymen in order to remove their ignorance and misconceptions about Muslim Personal Law and teachings of Islam onfamily issues like marriage and divorce etc.

Sharia crap

Regina, Canada

#1 13 hrs ago
Sharia law. Shielding the stone throwers and child abusers, rapists, pederasts.

It's so 7th century barbaric.

Of course the muzzies love it, it legalizes their immoral perversions.
Qasim Ali

New York, NY

#2 12 hrs ago
Sharia crap wrote:
Sharia law. Shielding the stone throwers and child abusers, rapists, pederasts.

It's so 7th century barbaric.

Of course the muzzies love it, it legalizes their immoral perversions.
This is shariaphobia. Sharia is the law of allah. How can allah's law be wrong?
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#3 11 hrs ago
Qasim Ali wrote:
This is shariaphobia.
Sharia is the law of allah.
How can allah's law be wrong?
I bet the Regina imbecile will soon call you "Anchorage dog" or something like that.
Suckered and trapped

Regina, Canada

#4 10 hrs ago
Qasim Ali wrote:
<quoted text>

This is shariaphobia. Sharia is the law of allah. How can allah's law be wrong?
Your Allah is a made up comic book character by a freak called Mohammed.

You where dumb enough to be sucked by a cult pretending to be a religion.

Try leaving. See what happens! You're trapped sucker.
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#5 10 hrs ago
Qasim Ali wrote:
This is shariaphobia.
Sharia is the law of allah.
How can allah's law be wrong?
You are cool in my books.
Ye dogge

Houston, TX

#6 3 hrs ago
Allah is Baal Hubal. Allah will be smote by Yahweh the one true God.
