Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Muslim Personal Law awareness campaign
There are 6 comments on the Indian Muslim Statements story from 14 hrs ago, titled Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Muslim Personal Law awareness campaign. In it, Indian Muslim Statements reports that:
New Delhi, 21 April 2017: In wake of the recent aggressive media debates and political interventions on matters of Islamic Shariah, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has launched a countrywide awareness campaign for Muslim Personal Law. During the fortnight long campaign, Jamaat will reach out to both Muslim masses and fellow countrymen in order to remove their ignorance and misconceptions about Muslim Personal Law and teachings of Islam onfamily issues like marriage and divorce etc.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Indian Muslim Statements.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Sharia law. Shielding the stone throwers and child abusers, rapists, pederasts.
It's so 7th century barbaric.
Of course the muzzies love it, it legalizes their immoral perversions.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
This is shariaphobia. Sharia is the law of allah. How can allah's law be wrong?
|
#3 11 hrs ago
I bet the Regina imbecile will soon call you "Anchorage dog" or something like that.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Your Allah is a made up comic book character by a freak called Mohammed.
You where dumb enough to be sucked by a cult pretending to be a religion.
Try leaving. See what happens! You're trapped sucker.
|
#5 10 hrs ago
You are cool in my books.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
Allah is Baal Hubal. Allah will be smote by Yahweh the one true God.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hunters Are A Bunch Of Queers
|1 hr
|Faith
|3
|Hi friends _ I'm back !
|1 hr
|No friends no adm...
|17
|Remedial sex primer for perverted muslims
|2 hr
|Mother is pissed
|1
|Another crazed Muslim...
|3 hr
|Goat humpers
|4
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|3 hr
|Ye dogge
|2
|MUSLIM Convert to XTIANITY Learn ALlah s PAGAN ...
|3 hr
|Ye dogge
|2
|The Koran
|3 hr
|Ye dogge
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|chazmo
|513,874
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC