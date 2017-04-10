Jakarta's gubernatorial candidate Anies Baswedan casts his ballot. Photo: Xinhua
On Wednesday, more than 7 million Jakartans will head to the polls in one of the most contested elections to date In 2004, as a PhD student in political science at Northern Illinois University, Anies Baswedan pondered the future interplay between Islam and Indonesia. In his paper, "Political Islam in Indonesia, present and future A trajectory", Baswedan pointed out that, "fertile ground exists for Islam-friendly political parties to A attract considerable support from 'Muslim' voters".
