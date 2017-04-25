Jakarta governor Ahok invokes Finding...

Jakarta governor Ahok invokes Finding Nemo in blasphemy trial defence

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 1 hr Hank 149
Khans "prestigious university" 1 hr Pretending 1
The Son of God in Quran 1 hr Worthless 21
The Bible has millions of errors & contradictions 1 hr Immoral 2
Khan, you're next 2 hr Immoral 14
Sexual Slavery and enforced Prostitution in India 2 hr Immoral 2
Sex Meniac America 2 hr Immoral 41
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 hr chazmo 513,986
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC