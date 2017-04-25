Jakarta governor Ahok invokes Finding Nemo in blasphemy trial defence
Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|1 hr
|Hank
|149
|Khans "prestigious university"
|1 hr
|Pretending
|1
|The Son of God in Quran
|1 hr
|Worthless
|21
|The Bible has millions of errors & contradictions
|1 hr
|Immoral
|2
|Khan, you're next
|2 hr
|Immoral
|14
|Sexual Slavery and enforced Prostitution in India
|2 hr
|Immoral
|2
|Sex Meniac America
|2 hr
|Immoral
|41
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|chazmo
|513,986
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC