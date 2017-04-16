It's up to us to save the nation

Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos is on a mission to turn Malaysians into Rapera, or 'saviour citizens', because he believes that a nation is saved not by politicians, but by the rakyat themselves. LAWYER and founder of Rakyat Penyelamat Negara, a movement which encourages thinking and compassionate citizens, Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos is a "thoroughbred Penangite".

