There are on the Wall Street Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Islam's Blighted Enlightenment. In it, Wall Street Journal reports that:

In the current century, a Muslim Europe is at least as likely as a "modern" or "European" Middle East. What went wrong? Bartley Bull reviews "The Islamic Enlightenment" by Christopher de Bellaigue 'In 1909,' writes Christopher de Bellaigue in "The Islamic Enlightenment," his excellent fifth book on Middle Eastern topics, "thanks to German engineers and financiers in Europe, it was possible for a pious Ottoman to travel to Medina by train and an operatic one to Vienna."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.