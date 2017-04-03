Islamoparanoia is a self-fulfilling prophecy
There are 2 comments on the The Nation story from 19 hrs ago, titled Islamoparanoia is a self-fulfilling prophecy. In it, The Nation reports that:
Egon advances some very pertinent and well-observed points regarding Islam, and particularly Koranic interpretations and previous views expressed in this column by JC Wilcox, me and Robin Grant. He also makes some telling and quite credible comments in relation to the mendocracy currently infesting the White House; it's hard to disagree with these thoughts.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Nation.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
I think mainstream media and PC politicians are currently far more infested by mendocracy than the White House.
In fact they are downright traitors.
|
#2 17 hrs ago
While the comment is true, you once again prove that you are mentally deficient and not entirely literate.
It is - infested ---> with <----, not infested by.
Fret not, given your schizophrenia, your stupidity is understandable.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14)
|24 min
|Chuck
|38
|Sex Meniac America
|29 min
|Khan
|4
|To Jay the schizophrenic, retarded psycho
|1 hr
|Martha
|9
|Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|psychosis formed the basis of islamic beliefs
|2 hr
|Clear minded
|3
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|drd1
|2,229
|Sex maniac Muslim countries
|3 hr
|abandon the camel...
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Chief Expose ZioC...
|513,396
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC