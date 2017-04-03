Islamoparanoia is a self-fulfilling p...

Islamoparanoia is a self-fulfilling prophecy

There are 2 comments on the The Nation story from 19 hrs ago, titled Islamoparanoia is a self-fulfilling prophecy. In it, The Nation reports that:

Egon advances some very pertinent and well-observed points regarding Islam, and particularly Koranic interpretations and previous views expressed in this column by JC Wilcox, me and Robin Grant. He also makes some telling and quite credible comments in relation to the mendocracy currently infesting the White House; it's hard to disagree with these thoughts.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jay _ the UNIQUE

Austin, TX

#1 18 hrs ago
I think mainstream media and PC politicians are currently far more infested by mendocracy than the White House.

In fact they are downright traitors.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jay is schizophrenic

Houston, TX

#2 17 hrs ago
Jay _ the UNIQUE wrote:
I think mainstream media and PC politicians are currently far more infested by mendocracy than the White House.

In fact they are downright traitors.
While the comment is true, you once again prove that you are mentally deficient and not entirely literate.

It is - infested ---> with <----, not infested by.

Fret not, given your schizophrenia, your stupidity is understandable.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14) 24 min Chuck 38
Sex Meniac America 29 min Khan 4
To Jay the schizophrenic, retarded psycho 1 hr Martha 9
News Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ... 1 hr True Christian wi... 3
psychosis formed the basis of islamic beliefs 2 hr Clear minded 3
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 2 hr drd1 2,229
Sex maniac Muslim countries 3 hr abandon the camel... 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Chief Expose ZioC... 513,396
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC