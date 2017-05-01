Islamic Society of Santa Barbara Holds 'Giving Thanks' Ceremony...
The site description might seem geometrically unusual - a "corner" of a roundabout - but it's no less improbable than what is being built on the northeast corner of North Los Carneros Road and Calle Real in Goleta: a new Islamic mosque. The Islamic Society of Santa Barbara's two-story, 6,500-square-foot mosque and community center is expected to open in the summer of 2018 on the half-acre lot it purchased 16 years ago at 302 N. Los Carneros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|1 min
|Truby
|11
|PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM
|15 min
|MUSLIMs R PAGANS
|11
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|26 min
|MUSLIMs R PAGANS
|34
|Islam the PLAGIARIZED RELIGION
|1 hr
|SATAN ALLAH LUCIFER
|15
|Myth Flying ASS BURAQ used by MohMad Going toJa... (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|15
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Faith
|514,514
|Coming Muslim Baby Boom Could Radically Change ...
|2 hr
|Hamza Muhammad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC