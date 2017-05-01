Islamic Society of Santa Barbara Hold...

Islamic Society of Santa Barbara Holds 'Giving Thanks' Ceremony...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The site description might seem geometrically unusual - a "corner" of a roundabout - but it's no less improbable than what is being built on the northeast corner of North Los Carneros Road and Calle Real in Goleta: a new Islamic mosque. The Islamic Society of Santa Barbara's two-story, 6,500-square-foot mosque and community center is expected to open in the summer of 2018 on the half-acre lot it purchased 16 years ago at 302 N. Los Carneros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... 1 min Truby 11
PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM 15 min MUSLIMs R PAGANS 11
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 26 min MUSLIMs R PAGANS 34
Islam the PLAGIARIZED RELIGION 1 hr SATAN ALLAH LUCIFER 15
Myth Flying ASS BURAQ used by MohMad Going toJa... (Apr '16) 1 hr MOHAMAD d DEMONpr... 15
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr Faith 514,514
News Coming Muslim Baby Boom Could Radically Change ... 2 hr Hamza Muhammad 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC