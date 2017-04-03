Islamic scholars seek road map to tac...

Islamic scholars seek road map to tackle issues faced by Muslims

Aligarh, April 4 - Islamic scholars and intellectuals, gathered here for the First Global Islamic Reconciliation Summit, are to reflect on the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah across the world and formulate a road map for the future. The two-day Summit, which opened on Monday at the Aligarh Muslim University in India, is dedicated to restoring confidence among the Muslims and their faith allies -- and to address some of the major policy issues, said an official statement on Tuesday.

