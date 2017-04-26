There are on the The Peninsula story from 20 hrs ago, titled Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh. In it, The Peninsula reports that:

In this photograph taken on April 17, 2017, Bangladeshi novelist Kasem bin Abubakar signs an autograph for a relative at his book shop in Dhaka. AFP Dhaka: Kasem bin Abubakar was told nobody would buy his chaste romance novels about devout young Muslims finding love within the strict moral confines of Bangladeshi society.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Peninsula.