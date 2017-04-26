Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh
There are 4 comments on the The Peninsula story from 20 hrs ago, titled Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh. In it, The Peninsula reports that:
In this photograph taken on April 17, 2017, Bangladeshi novelist Kasem bin Abubakar signs an autograph for a relative at his book shop in Dhaka. AFP Dhaka: Kasem bin Abubakar was told nobody would buy his chaste romance novels about devout young Muslims finding love within the strict moral confines of Bangladeshi society.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Peninsula.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 20 hrs ago
I'm sure the goat plays a significant role.
|
#2 19 hrs ago
This is a stirring tale of islamic love from Pakistan:
"Incredible though it may sound, a donkey was declared Ã¢Â€Â˜KariÃ¢Â€Â™ and shot dead here in a remote area on Monday. The Jirga imposed 110,000 rupees fine on the alleged Ã¢Â€Â˜KaroÃ¢Â€Â™.
The reports said that in Village Ghahi Khan Jatoi, a villager Ghazi Khan alias Malang shot dead his donkey on being Ã¢Â€Â˜KariÃ¢Â€Â™ with Sikandar Ali alias Deedo. He attempted to kill Sikander too but the alleged Karo managed to escape and surrendered himself to an influential person of the area.
Sources said the influential person summoned both the parties and imposed 110,000 rupees fine on the Karo. They said Sikander and his family were forced to pay Rs 50,000 on the spot and the remaining amount in two installments.
The sources added that the alleged Karo pleaded innocence at the Jirga, but the Jirga members paid no attention to it. SikanderÃ¢Â€Â™s family said he paid Rs 50,000 to save his life otherwise he would have been killed...."
|
#3 19 hrs ago
Donkey sex is halal.
|
#5 14 hrs ago
Is your daughter of fakable age yet ?
Just a genuine enquiry.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|27 min
|Mishigama
|514,132
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|5 hr
|Khan
|2
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|7 hr
|WelbyMD
|187
|Q 46:12 & 5:48- Holy Bible CONFIRMED by EVIL Quran
|9 hr
|Mohamad D NECROP...
|3
|BREAKING-Kuwaiti PRINCE Abdullah CONVERTED to X...
|10 hr
|XtianityDlast Hope
|5
|KEEP the MUSLIMS OUT OF USA & EUROPE!
|10 hr
|XtianityDlast Hope
|6
|Is Tom W. Fontaine Pittsfield Ma, Full Of Sh-it? (Dec '15)
|15 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|69
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC