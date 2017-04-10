Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News fantasy | Editorial
There are 1 comment on the NJ.com story from 10 hrs ago, titled Islamic indoctrination in Chatham! A Fox News fantasy | Editorial. In it, NJ.com reports that:
Libby Hilsenrath and Nancy Gayer went on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" in February, to complain about their kids getting a middle school social studies lesson on Islam. (Screenshot Most Americans know little to nothing about Islam, polls have found , yet have a negative view of the faith.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NJ.com.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 7 hrs ago
All I need to know about Islam I learned on 9/11.
Lots of people have said that but if you really want the dirt on this cult start by learning about Mohammed - the camel thief freak founder of this train wreck.
www.thereligionofpeace.com
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl players removed from soccer game after com...
|6 min
|Yer nemesis and o...
|19
|Female genital mutilation in michigan
|34 min
|Yer nemesis and o...
|4
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|46 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,338
|THIS FORUM HAS GONE BERSERK , gotta take a... (Feb '12)
|49 min
|Jay_nemesis and o...
|20
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|2 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|31
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,270
|The filth of islam
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|29
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|513,641
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC