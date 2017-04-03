Islam vs Western culture: How to miti...

Islam vs Western culture: How to mitigate the hidden theological war

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

With President Donald Trump at the helm in the US, it is likely that the conflict of ideologies between Islam and Western culture will spill over into an armed conflict. A member of a militia kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by ISIS militants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of White Racism coming soon 1 hr Chief Expose ZioC... 63
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Chief Expose ZioC... 513,402
Q: How many "CONSORTS" does Rabbeen have? 1 hr J_a_n 8
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 2 hr drd1 2,236
News Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Boston-area mosques open their doors to promote... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
Gabriel (Jibril) 8 hr misbehaved 1
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC