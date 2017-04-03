Islam Prop In New Poll Vault

When a flamboyant and seasoned leader seeks vote from a conservative organisation, the political desperation seems obvious - however strong the denial comes. As two parliamentary byelections in his native Jammu and Kashmir draw close, senior politician Farooq Abdullah is increasingly invoking Islamic sentiments in a bid to woo the Jamaat-e-Islami that his iconic father so famously detested all his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Outlook.