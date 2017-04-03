There are on the The Jersey Journal story from Yesterday, titled Islam on pace to become world's largest religion, study says. In it, The Jersey Journal reports that:

Islam is poised to be the fastest growing religion in the world , according to a new study from Pew Research. Muslims are projected to grow more than twice as fast as the global population between 2015 and 2060 -- a 70 percent increase compared to 32 percent respectively, the study said.

