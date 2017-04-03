Islam on pace to become world's largest religion, study says
There are 11 comments on the The Jersey Journal story from Yesterday, titled Islam on pace to become world's largest religion, study says. In it, The Jersey Journal reports that:
Islam is poised to be the fastest growing religion in the world , according to a new study from Pew Research. Muslims are projected to grow more than twice as fast as the global population between 2015 and 2060 -- a 70 percent increase compared to 32 percent respectively, the study said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
|
#2 23 hrs ago
Of course it is. 25% of the world is muslim already. When islam started 1400 years ago, muslims had no country. Today muslims have 50 countries. This means on average, muslims take over 1 non-muslim country every 28 years. Even as you are reading this, muslims are trying to take over non-muslim lands, all over the world -
- Muslims are trying to take over india's kashmir right now
- Muslims are trying to take over china's xinjiang right now
- Muslims are trying to take over myanmar's rakhine state right now
- Muslims are trying to take over israel's palestine right now
- Muslims are trying to take over philippines's mindanao right now
- Muslims are trying to take over lebanon's north and beirut right now
- Muslims are trying to take over russia's chechnya right now
- Muslims are trying to take over thailand's south thailand right now
- The 22nd century europe would be quasi-islamic europe.
- When it comes to muslims, only defense is basically defeatism.
- We will lose because of our own post--world war 2 mentality.
|
#3 22 hrs ago
We ALREADY lost, you fool!
And NOT for our post-WW2 mentality, you fool!
It is by DESIGN!
More exactly, by the Judiciary's designs!
You fools don't have a clue that the judiciary is in fact a power on its own that owes no explaining its doings TO NO ONE !
And this applies to the Judiciary OF ALL COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD !
Coincidence?
|
#4 22 hrs ago
Your meds seem to be wearing off. Go take them, schizo.
|
#5 20 hrs ago
As long as there would be atrocities, chemical attacks, rapes and other human injustices against Muslims in the world, there would be a " Rection" to respond.
There have been 6 UN resolutions since 1947 asking India to hold Plebscite in Kashmir and let the people decide whether they want to be independent or with India or Pakistan.
But India has defied the UN Resolutions for more than 70 years.
The Mongols are Muslims and they make 80% of Chinese army. Islam therefore will the religion of China in future.
In Burma, Muslims are being subjected to worst human right violation. The enemies of Burmese Muslims would be punished and exterminated soon
Without Palestine, there would be no Israel
Philippines was a Muslim country before the Spaniards took over.
And so on .......
|
#6 20 hrs ago
Not only are you a dumb piece of sh!t, you are also way off-topic !
Whether Jay takes his meds or not is none of your damn business.
|
#7 20 hrs ago
1) Kashmir was a part of india much before muslims invaded it and started colonizing it. The ruler of kashmir joined india during the partition - Maharaja hari singh, joined india with the instrument of accession in 1947 -
wikipedia org/wiki/Instrument_of_Accessi on_(Jammu_and_Kashmir)
2) "The Mongols are Muslims" - No they aren't. Uyghurs are turkick muslims who are trying to take over china's xinjiang
3) In burma, rohingya muslims have been waging separatist jihad since 1970s, raping buddhist women, setting properties on fire, killing buddhists etc., and trying to take over burma's land
4) The land known as palestine, had been jewish land since hundreds of years before muslims even existed. Palestinian muslims should move to jordan. That is where they belong.
5) Philippines belongs to filipinos. There are no spanish in philippines now. So why are there muslims there? Muslims are trying to take over philippines's land as well.
And the reason why muslims will prevail all over is that non-muslims are retarded. They do not understand that muslims will never stop until they take over all of it. And so the only way out is to do to muslims, what muslims are doing to non-muslims. But non-muslims will never realize this, and so they will lose.
|
#8 20 hrs ago
Correct me if I am mistaken ...... you are a "non-muslim", right ?
But I honestly think there is hope for you, since you recognize you have a problem.
And we all know this is the very first step towards recovery.
|
#9 19 hrs ago
Thank you for admitting that jay has schizophrenia.
And we all know this is the very first step towards recovery.
Now go take your meds.
|
#10 19 hrs ago
Thanks for admitting that you are a retard.
|
#13 17 hrs ago
Thank you for admitting that you are schizophrenic.
|
#14 16 hrs ago
-----> They ... <-----?!?!?
Holy sh!t ... are you a muslim ??????
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wow very sad - the destruction of Persia
|2 min
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 min
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|513,476
|Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S...
|11 min
|dfh
|1
|More Coptic Christian Civilians Massacred
|33 min
|Try malicious and...
|14
|The destruction of Mecca
|41 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|40
|The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX
|45 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|52 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,254
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC