Islam critic Hirsi Ali cancels Aust tour

Security concerns have forced controversial author and anti-Islamic activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali to pull out of a planned speaking tour of Australia. Ms Hirsi Ali, who lives with round-the-clock security protection due to her criticisms of radical Islamists, was due to speak at events in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland this week.

