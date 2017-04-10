Islam critic Hirsi Ali cancels Aust tour
Security concerns have forced controversial author and anti-Islamic activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali to pull out of a planned speaking tour of Australia. Ms Hirsi Ali, who lives with round-the-clock security protection due to her criticisms of radical Islamists, was due to speak at events in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|German Minister Proposes 'Islam Law' To Regulat...
|2 hr
|WeeWilly
|3
|I dislike nazism, but just imagine...
|6 hr
|Lol
|7
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|lol
|2,211
|France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead...
|6 hr
|Mildly Merciless ...
|7
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|6 hr
|Mildly Merciless ...
|1
|'100 arrested and three dead' amid homosexualit...
|7 hr
|Mildly Merciless ...
|1
|TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14)
|7 hr
|In the Name of Al...
|33
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,378
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC