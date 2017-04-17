Indonesia police thwart plan by hardline Muslims to guard poll stations
Indonesian police on Monday blocked plans by hardline Islamist groups to guard polling booths during Wednesday's vote for Jakarta governor, citing the potential for clashes in an election that has stoked religious tensions. A worker carries a box with ballots during preparations for the second round of an election for Jakarta's governor in Jakarta, Indonesia April 15, 2017.
