In next 20 years, Muslims babies may exceed Christian births: Study
There are 1 comment on the Newkerala.com story from 59 min ago, titled In next 20 years, Muslims babies may exceed Christian births: Study.
New York [USA], Apr. 9 : In a major revelation, a study conducted by the Pew Research Center in Washington D.C. reveals the number of babies born to Muslim parents is expected to surpass the birth of new-born in all other religions within the next 20 years. According to researchers, the places with older population and low fertility such as China, Japan, Europe and North America have larger religiously unaffiliated populations -- while Islam and Christianity are growing in developing regions with higher birth rates and falling infant mortality rates such as countries in sub-Saharan Africa.
Regina, Canada
#1 48 min ago
They're gonna starve when the Muslim begging bowl goes empty, or sea levels rise, or India vaporizes Pakistan, or Israel does the same ting to Iran.
Wouldn't want to be a Muslim devil worshipper these days.
