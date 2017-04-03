There are on the Newkerala.com story from 59 min ago, titled In next 20 years, Muslims babies may exceed Christian births: Study. In it, Newkerala.com reports that:

New York [USA], Apr. 9 : In a major revelation, a study conducted by the Pew Research Center in Washington D.C. reveals the number of babies born to Muslim parents is expected to surpass the birth of new-born in all other religions within the next 20 years. According to researchers, the places with older population and low fertility such as China, Japan, Europe and North America have larger religiously unaffiliated populations -- while Islam and Christianity are growing in developing regions with higher birth rates and falling infant mortality rates such as countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

