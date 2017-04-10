There are on the Stuff.co.nz story from 11 hrs ago, titled In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam. In it, Stuff.co.nz reports that:

"Prophet Mohammad forever," chant the young Indonesian Muslim musicians. But instead of a mosque, the men are singing at an outdoor concert with a mosh pit full of followers of the country's first Islamic punk movement.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.