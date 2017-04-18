I came to learn that Islam is about love
There are 2 comments on the Independent.ie story from 17 hrs ago, titled I came to learn that Islam is about love. In it, Independent.ie reports that:
Originally from the small village of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, Brigid Aylward converted to Islam 10 years ago during time spent working in Saudi Arabia. Originally from the small village of Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny, Brigid Aylward converted to Islam 10 years ago during time spent working in Saudi Arabia.
Regina, Canada
#1 16 hrs ago
She must be completely clueless about what her cult is doing in the world.
#2 15 hrs ago
She is a savage creature.
