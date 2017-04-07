Huntsville Islamic Center to host "Meet your Muslim Neighbor" on Saturday
There are 2 comments on the WHNT-TV Huntsville story from 20 hrs ago, titled Huntsville Islamic Center to host "Meet your Muslim Neighbor" on Saturday. In it, WHNT-TV Huntsville reports that:
Those with the Huntsville Islamic Center want to invite everyone to learn a little more about their community this weekend. Director of Outreach Aladin Beshir wants to share his Muslim faith with everyone.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Will they have the goats on display?
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Will they be stoning rape victims for adultery" or beheading anyone?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim.
|28 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|92
|The destruction of Mecca
|31 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|34
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|34 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,249
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|37 min
|Banned Aid
|513,439
|Boston-area mosques open their doors to promote...
|4 hr
|Camel thief offsp...
|13
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|5 hr
|Camel thief offsp...
|2
|Lecture at ASU here on women in Islam
|11 hr
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC