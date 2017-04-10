HRC should tackle radical Islam: Abbott

HRC should tackle radical Islam: Abbott

The Human Rights Commission is facing calls to do more to help stop violence against women being condoned by radical Islamist groups in Australia. Former primer minister Tony Abbott says the commission needs to be "all over" groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir to stop women being "monstered" by men.

