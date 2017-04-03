How PC politicians give cover to viol...

How PC politicians give cover to violent mobs

There are 2 comments on the Spiked story from Yesterday, titled How PC politicians give cover to violent mobs. In it, Spiked reports that:

The shock announcement was made on the same day she was scheduled to appear on the popular ABC panel show, Q&A . A prominent critic of Islam, Hirsi Ali was the target of a social-media campaign by a group of Muslim women who denounced her 'divisive discourse' and use of 'the language of white supremacy'.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Spiked.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Suman

Sacramento, CA

#1 19 hrs ago
Why should the lyingbitch be protected with taxpayers' money?

She needs to take responsibility for her rants !

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jay is schizophrenic

Fremont, CA

#2 19 hrs ago
Suman wrote:
Why should the lyingbitch be protected with taxpayers' money?

She needs to take responsibility for her rants !
You are fooling no one SUNNI TOM!

Post comments about sex with daughters and prove us right TOM!

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 6 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 2,228
MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>DID NOT INVENT PYTHAGOREAN TH... 16 min WeeWilly 6
End of White Racism coming soon 21 min Chief Expose ZioC... 60
To Jay the schizophrenic, retarded psycho 24 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min Chief Expose ZioC... 513,396
Jay the schizophrenic has gone bonkers 28 min Rabbeen Al Jihad 11
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 7 hr Advents 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,096 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC