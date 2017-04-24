How Kashmiri women have taken to the purdah
Islamist militant groups like Al-Fatah, Hezbollah and Allah Tigers issued this conservative dress code of burqa and abaya for Muslim women and threatened violence if they didn't comply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Allahu Akbar' vs. 'God Is Great': AP Got It Wr...
|4 hr
|BB Board
|1
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|4 hr
|No doubt
|4
|PAGAN FOUNDATIONs OF EVIL Q'URAN & EVIL ISLAM
|6 hr
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|6
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|7 hr
|Advents
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Raz
|514,489
|Best Islamic tourist attractions around the world
|8 hr
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|6
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|8 hr
|MOHAMAD d DEMONpr...
|32
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC