Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflicts between police policy, religious respect

When Rafath Waheed was arrested by the DuPage County sheriff's office last month, the department released a mug shot of the Muslim woman without her religious headscarf. It's unlikely the photo was given much thought by those unfamiliar with Islam beyond the photo's connection to Waheed being charged with submitting forged petitions to run for a seat on the College of DuPage Board of Trustees.

