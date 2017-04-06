There are on the Fayetteville Free Weekly story from 13 hrs ago, titled Group Aims to Correct Misinterpretations About Muslims. In it, Fayetteville Free Weekly reports that:

Staff Photo Dane Youngblood-La Born/ Bilal Ziada , former president of the Muslim Student Association, cooks up barbecue meat among fellow members during the Meet-a-Muslim BBQ event Saturday, April 1. The event was planned in an effort to bridge the cultural divide between Muslim people and people who haven't met a Muslim before. In an effort to bridge a cultural divide, the UofA Muslim Student Association invited the general public to learn about Islamic culture and religion by way of barbecued hot dogs, chicken and hamburgers Saturday, April 1. Held at the UofA Greek Theater, the excitement and energy in the air was palpable, almost as powerful as the smell of the delicious barbeque.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.