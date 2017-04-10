Govt issues circular recognising Dawr...

Govt issues circular recognising Dawra degree

It means anyone having the Dawra-e-Hadith degree would now be treated as Master's degree holder in Islamic Studies or Arabic. The circular was issued two days after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the recognition of the certificate of the highest degree awarded by Qawmi madrasas at a meeting with some 350 representatives of Qawmi madrasas at the Gono Bhaban.

