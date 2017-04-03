There are on the The Miami Herald story from 16 hrs ago, titled GOP group misleads in claim that program is a Islamic indoctrinationa for schools. In it, The Miami Herald reports that:

"The United States Department of Education has introduced an Islamic indoctrination program for the public schools, called 'Access Islam,'" states the mass email sent by the party April 2. The email said that classroom instructions have students learning "the core duties of Muslims" and "what it means to proclaim faith or belief as a Muslim." "The Education Department offers no similar learning material for Christianity, Judaism, Hinduism or any other major world religion.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Miami Herald.