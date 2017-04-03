Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as inte...

Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration debate resurfaces

Germany has no plans to introduce an 'Islam law' codifying the rights and obligations of Muslims, a government spokesman said on Monday, dismissing an idea floated by allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of federal elections in September. BERLIN: Germany has no plans to introduce an 'Islam law' codifying the rights and obligations of Muslims, a government spokesman said on Monday, dismissing an idea floated by allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of federal elections in September.

Knoxville, TN

#1 Yesterday
Germany knows it's wise to never trust a Sunni. They lie, cheat, steal and destroy.
Mildly Merciless Crusader

Austin, TX

#2 Yesterday
Doublespeak for :

Splendid idea!
But not easy to sell to the general public, so we'll introduce it on the sly.

When they find out it'll be too late anyway.
