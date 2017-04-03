Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration debate resurfaces
There are 2 comments on the Channelnewsasia.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Germany dismisses 'Islam law' as integration debate resurfaces.
Germany has no plans to introduce an 'Islam law' codifying the rights and obligations of Muslims, a government spokesman said on Monday, dismissing an idea floated by allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of federal elections in September. BERLIN: Germany has no plans to introduce an 'Islam law' codifying the rights and obligations of Muslims, a government spokesman said on Monday, dismissing an idea floated by allies of Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of federal elections in September.
#1 Yesterday
Germany knows it's wise to never trust a Sunni. They lie, cheat, steal and destroy.
#2 Yesterday
Doublespeak for :
Splendid idea!
But not easy to sell to the general public, so we'll introduce it on the sly.
When they find out it'll be too late anyway.
