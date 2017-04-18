Fresno shooting suspect may have rapped about killing 'white devils'
There are 3 comments on the New York Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Fresno shooting suspect may have rapped about killing 'white devils'. In it, New York Post reports that:
The Fresno shooting suspect is a wannabe rapper who reportedly spewed hate on social media and in his songs - in the attempt to spark a race war. Facebook and Twitter accounts purportedly belonging to Muhammad, 39, are filled with racially charged pictures and statements, such as "white devils" and "Yaku," which is a villainous figure that the Nation of Islam believes created white people.
#1 15 hrs ago
Sounds like something Khan would say, doesn't it?
Regina, Canada
#2 2 hrs ago
Hey Khan you fool, is this guy your cousin?
#3 1 hr ago
That sure sound like Khan!
