France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead of election
With just three weeks before the first round of France's presidential election, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is working to galvanize voters with the anti-Islam rhetoric that is one of her trademarks. Le Pen addressed thousands of supporters on Sunday in the southwest French city of Bordeaux, where she vowed to "uncompromisingly fight Islamist fundamentalism which seeks to impose its oppressive rules in our country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worlds foremost child abusers.
|36 min
|Muslim are immoral
|1
|Why are Muslim countries weak and corrupt?
|52 min
|Muslim insanity
|1
|Trudeau Dismisses Opposition To Muslim Prayer I...
|1 hr
|Double flush
|6
|All Muslims know bacha bazi
|1 hr
|esteemed little boys
|1
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|44
|France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead...
|1 hr
|kihg
|1
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|1 hr
|Eat more pork
|5
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,378
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC