France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead of election

With just three weeks before the first round of France's presidential election, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is working to galvanize voters with the anti-Islam rhetoric that is one of her trademarks. Le Pen addressed thousands of supporters on Sunday in the southwest French city of Bordeaux, where she vowed to "uncompromisingly fight Islamist fundamentalism which seeks to impose its oppressive rules in our country."

