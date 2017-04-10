France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead of election
There are 7 comments on the Darien News-Review story from 19 hrs ago, titled France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead of election. In it, Darien News-Review reports that:
Far-right candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen waves at supporters after she delivers a speech during a meeting in Bordeaux, southwestern France, Sunday, April 2, 2017. Polls suggest that Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron are the two top contenders in the election.
|
#1 17 hrs ago
11% of france is muslim today. Can the french expect an islam-free france now? No. The french can never, ever expect an islam-free france now. Islam and muslims are now there to stay. What does this tell us? This tells us that once muslims become more than 10% of the nation, there is no going back. And this is why we are losing irrecoverable time. If we are to save our civilization - We must act now. Tomorrow will be too late.
Let us say Le pen wins. What will happen? Would islam magically disappear? Of course not. At best, and speaking very optimistically, she would be able to place stop-gaps, mitigate the danger to a certain extent and delay the inevitable by 30-40 years.That is it.
She would not criminalize islam, which is precisely what is required, and which is the only way out. Having said that, I hope that she wins decisively. She is a brilliant woman.
|
#2 16 hrs ago
Those are the OFFICIAL numbers!
In reality they are 20% or more.
-
-
-
She'll lose big time.
JUST LIKE Wilders LOST big time !
And YOU are a loser too!
Why ?
Because you are so dumb as to demand from Rabbeen that she quit lying!
As if THAT were possible for a filthy muslime !
LMAO
|
#3 15 hrs ago
Proof of your imbecility :
Ha Ha Ha Ha
As if a filthy muzi would stop lying just because an imbecile like you demands it !
RAOTFFLMFAO
|
#4 15 hrs ago
I knew it was a mistake to assume that you were anything more than a troll. You are not. You are a mentally disturbed troll. Fck off moron. Go waste someone else's time.
|
#5 15 hrs ago
Touche!
Than again, with such a low single-digit IQ you are an easy target to be made a clown of.
RAOTFFLMFAO
|
#6 15 hrs ago
Quit projecting fckwit. Your intellect is on par with my 12 year old cousin. Any obsessive freak that believes in conspiracy theories, and continues living in his delusional world, is clearly not mentally stable.
Go see a good psychiatrist. And get over your judiciary stupidity, bloody imbecile. You are a nut job.
LMAO!
|
#7 15 hrs ago
I am glad I can be of help to you.
You still have a long way to go, though.
Just hold my hand and walk along ... I'll get you there!
|
|
