There are 5 comments on the Right Wing News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Fox News' Jon Scott Under Fire for Saying THIS About Muslims:.... In it, Right Wing News reports that:

There are a lot of liberals and Muslims who are angry about the portrayal of Islam in the media. To them, it's not fair that Islam is so frequently linked with violence in the news.

Islam IS violence

Regina, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
It's not fair that Islam is linked to violence???

Really?

The two terms are almost interchangeable.
Banned Aid

Los Angeles, CA

#2 8 hrs ago
The whole world is sick of muslims, their constant bullsht and disgusting "religion".
ArabicWORDallah dMOONgod

Empire, MI

#4 4 hrs ago
Islam IS violence wrote:
It's not fair that Islam is linked to violence???

Really?

The two terms are almost interchangeable.
.
The @$$lamic violence can be traced back after Moh's Demonic revelation at Cave Hira
in
Mount Al-nour on 610 AD.->> Terrorist Sex maniac Pedophile ,necrophile Mohamad Terrorized
the
non- mohamadans MOOnie communities ( the Jews & the Christians) in the middle of 7th centuries and
appointed himself as the "prophet or puppet of -> thegod/Al ilah
and
killed innocent people who did NOT believe that he was a " profit" of "thegod"
By saying?
" If you don't believe my "thegod" I'll behead you!"!!

ChowningKy

New York, NY

#5 9 min ago
Islam: God's vengeance on this wicked world!
Muslims do evil

Regina, Canada

#6 1 min ago
Got it backwards, just like all dummy Muslims.

Islam is wicked and evil.

Killing innocents, child sex slavery, terrorism, immorality, etc, etc.

Yer gonna burn.
Chicago, IL

