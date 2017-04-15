Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan ...

Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan 'blasphemy killing' - witnesses

There are 3 comments on the The Star Online story from 3 hrs ago, titled Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan 'blasphemy killing' - witnesses. In it, The Star Online reports that:

The ransacked university hostel room of slain Pakistani student Mashal Khan has posters of Karl Marx and Che Guevara still hanging on the walls, along with scribbled quotes including one that reads: "Be curious, crazy and mad." The day before, a heated debate over religion with fellow students broke out at the dorm and led to people accusing Khan of blasphemy against Islam.

Jay is mentally ill

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
This is the video of the man being murdered -

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QQnB3H5lD4


Muslims truly are a curse on humankind. And we too, are as insane as muslims, for we have given muslims complete freedom to practice and grow islam in our societies.
Chaun Whine

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#2 1 hr ago
Jay is mentally ill wrote:
This is the video of the man being murdered -
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v =5QQnB3H5lD4XX
Muslims truly are a curse on humankind. And we too, are as insane as muslims, for we have given muslims complete freedom to practice and grow islam in our societies.
You're "curious, crazy and mad" ... you know what to expect, pederast !
Jay is mentally ill

New York, NY

#3 32 min ago
Chaun Whine wrote:
<quoted text>

You're "curious, crazy and mad" ... you know what to expect, pederast !
Yeah, now go take your meds, schizo.
Chicago, IL

