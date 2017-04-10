Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan ...

Dorm debate led to death in Pakistan 'blasphemy killing': witnesses

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

People demonstrate after the killing Mashal Khan, accused of blasphemy, by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan, during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan April 14, 2017. A policeman stands guard at the entry to the dorm where Mashal Khan, accused of blasphemy, was killed by a mob at Abdul Wali Khan University, in Mardan, Pakistan April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is ALLAH ? (Feb '07) 6 hr ArabicWORDallah d... 41
WHY Horny MOHAMAD HAD SEX WITH HIS Aunt FATIMAH... (Apr '16) 6 hr MOSLEMSrSTONElickers 25
Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma... 7 hr MOSLEMSrSTONElickers 16
The filth of islam 7 hr ILLITERATE Mohamad 32
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 7 hr SEX MANIAC Mohamad 256,340
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 8 hr SEX MANIAC Mohamad 2,273
MOAB dropped on yall 8 hr Amp man 20
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 9 hr chazmo 513,643
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC