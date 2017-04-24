Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Islam stance?
There are 5 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 19 hrs ago, titled Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Islam stance?. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:
In President Donald Trump's first weeks of office, after he signed an executive order on what has been called a "Muslim ban," he said he would prioritize the protection of persecuted Christians. But his first big international rescue of an American citizen was a Muslim woman.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
He's just securing hisass.
He also knows that Islam will own the world before the turn of the century.
Can't escape destiny.
|
#2 8 hrs ago
Exactly
|
#3 3 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! Adolf Trump is nothing less than a shrewd con man! I M P E A C H the little despot!
|
“Turn left at pub Number 42”
Since: Dec 08
7,634
Homehill,QLD
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Any one bother to read?
" But his first big international rescue of an American citizen was a Muslim woman."
|
#5 2 hrs ago
The only ones being fooled are those who think that being anti-terrorist makes one anti-Islam.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|chazmo
|514,156
|Will Islam Inherit the Earth?
|1 hr
|kuda
|196
|Must watch : TV Ad - Swedes will be replaced
|1 hr
|Europe dying
|2
|Tell us HERE that Islam is finished !
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|30
|ISIS is NOT what WEST's propaganda portrays the... (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|KEEP the MUSLIMS OUT OF USA & EUROPE!
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|7
|BREAKING-Kuwaiti PRINCE Abdullah CONVERTED to X...
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC