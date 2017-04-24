Does Trump have us all fooled with hi...

Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Islam stance?

There are 5 comments on the Iol.co.za story from 19 hrs ago, titled Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Islam stance?. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

In President Donald Trump's first weeks of office, after he signed an executive order on what has been called a "Muslim ban," he said he would prioritize the protection of persecuted Christians. But his first big international rescue of an American citizen was a Muslim woman.

just Jay _ for my friends

Austin, TX

#1 16 hrs ago
He's just securing hisass.

He also knows that Islam will own the world before the turn of the century.

Can't escape destiny.
Khan

Dallas, TX

#2 8 hrs ago
just Jay _ for my friends wrote:
He's just securing hisass.

He also knows that Islam will own the world before the turn of the century.

Can't escape destiny.
Exactly
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#3 3 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! Adolf Trump is nothing less than a shrewd con man! I M P E A C H the little despot!
AussieBobby

“Turn left at pub Number 42”

Since: Dec 08

7,634

Homehill,QLD

#4 2 hrs ago
Any one bother to read?
" But his first big international rescue of an American citizen was a Muslim woman."
Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#5 2 hrs ago
The only ones being fooled are those who think that being anti-terrorist makes one anti-Islam.

Chicago, IL

