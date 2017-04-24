Devdutt Pattanaik: The start date of my religion
Historians say that Islam started 1,400 years ago, with the rise of the Prophet Muhammad. However, Muslims will say that Islam started when Allah created the world and gave his laws to the first prophet, Adam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|21 min
|Raz
|514,442
|US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13)
|21 min
|True facts
|340
|The Regina guy got crabs
|43 min
|Smarter than him
|3
|The Regina guy is incontinent
|47 min
|Smarter than thou
|12
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Dragnet52
|256,359
|Sex Meniac America
|11 hr
|BB Board
|45
|Pope lectures muslims
|12 hr
|Bishop of Rome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC