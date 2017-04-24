Devdutt Pattanaik: The start date of ...

Devdutt Pattanaik: The start date of my religion

Historians say that Islam started 1,400 years ago, with the rise of the Prophet Muhammad. However, Muslims will say that Islam started when Allah created the world and gave his laws to the first prophet, Adam.

