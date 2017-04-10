Dara Shikoh's secularism like PM's sa...

Dara Shikoh's secularism like PM's sabka saath, sabka vikas motto: Piyush Goyal

Describing Dara as a Sufi, who cared for people of all followings, Union power minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Dara's love for all religions particularly Hinduism and Sikhism was akin to the current government's slogan of "sabka saath, sabka vikas". "Dara's promotion of peace focusing on co-existence of Hinduism and Islam was exemplary.

