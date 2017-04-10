Dara Shikoh's secularism like PM's sabka saath, sabka vikas motto: Piyush Goyal
Describing Dara as a Sufi, who cared for people of all followings, Union power minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said Dara's love for all religions particularly Hinduism and Sikhism was akin to the current government's slogan of "sabka saath, sabka vikas". "Dara's promotion of peace focusing on co-existence of Hinduism and Islam was exemplary.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worlds foremost child abusers.
|36 min
|Muslim are immoral
|1
|Why are Muslim countries weak and corrupt?
|52 min
|Muslim insanity
|1
|Trudeau Dismisses Opposition To Muslim Prayer I...
|1 hr
|Double flush
|6
|All Muslims know bacha bazi
|1 hr
|esteemed little boys
|1
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|J_a_n
|44
|France's Le Pen renews anti-Islam remarks ahead...
|1 hr
|kihg
|1
|Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic...
|1 hr
|Eat more pork
|5
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,378
