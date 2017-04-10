Country to move forward in New Year: PM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her firm optimism that Bangladesh will continue its march forward in the new year. "Bangladesh will make further progress in Bangla Nababarsha by removing all the wastes and trashes of the past year, and the people of the country will have a much more beautiful life, Insha Allah," she hoped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End of White Racism coming soon
|36 min
|J_a_n
|111
|Sex Meniac America
|41 min
|Khan the fool
|18
|JM: Anti-american sentiments SOARING in Europe (Jun '14)
|45 min
|Khan the fool
|133
|Can America drop a MOAB on Russia?
|1 hr
|Khan
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Mrs Sunny
|513,650
|THIS FORUM HAS GONE BERSERK , gotta take a... (Feb '12)
|1 hr
|Khan
|24
|Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma...
|2 hr
|WeeWilly
|17
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC