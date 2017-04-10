Country to move forward in New Year: PM

Country to move forward in New Year: PM

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed her firm optimism that Bangladesh will continue its march forward in the new year. "Bangladesh will make further progress in Bangla Nababarsha by removing all the wastes and trashes of the past year, and the people of the country will have a much more beautiful life, Insha Allah," she hoped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End of White Racism coming soon 36 min J_a_n 111
Sex Meniac America 41 min Khan the fool 18
JM: Anti-american sentiments SOARING in Europe (Jun '14) 45 min Khan the fool 133
Can America drop a MOAB on Russia? 1 hr Khan 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Mrs Sunny 513,650
THIS FORUM HAS GONE BERSERK , gotta take a... (Feb '12) 1 hr Khan 24
Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma... 2 hr WeeWilly 17
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC